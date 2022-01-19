The Defense Ministry decided Tuesday to reopen a COVID-19 vaccination venue run by the Self-Defense Forces in Tokyo on Jan. 31, and is planning to reopen a similar venue in Osaka on Feb. 7.

The venue will be able to inoculate around 3,000 people a day — about one-fifth of the capacity of similar venues operated last year, as available space is limited this time.

The SDF-run venues will dispense Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine. People age 18 or over will be able to receive their third COVID-19 vaccine shots at the venues at least six months after their second shots irrespective of where they live in the country.

Reservations will be accepted online and by telephone from Jan. 28 for the Tokyo venue and from Feb. 4 for the Osaka venue.

“By showing the SDF acting quickly, we would like to encourage local governments in their preparations” (for booster shots), said State Minister of Defense Makoto Oniki.

Government officials said last week that the interval between second and third COVID-19 vaccine shots will be shortened from seven months to six months for the elderly population in general and from eight months to seven months for people age 64 or under, starting in March.

Health minister Shigeyuki Goto said municipalities will be able to shorten the interval to six months for people age 64 or below when possible.

The accelerated booster program will cover about 100 million people in Japan, said Noriko Horiuchi, minister in charge of vaccine rollouts. It will be possible to deliver some 85 million doses to municipalities across the country by early April, she said.

Under the program, 18 million doses of Moderna Inc.’s vaccine, to be additionally provided to Japan under an accord struck in December, will be used.

Of the country’s total population, 1.2% had received a third shot as of Tuesday.

Initially, the interval between second and third shots was set at eight months. In December, the government agreed to shorten the interval to six months for medical workers and elderly people at nursing homes, and to seven months for other elderly people.