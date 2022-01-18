Approximately 30 fishing vessels in Japan were damaged by high tides from Saturday’s huge undersea volcanic eruption near Tonga, Japanese fisheries minister Genjiro Kaneko said Tuesday.

Ships in Kochi, Miyagi and Tokushima prefectures capsized and sank, Kaneko said at a news conference, citing hearings conducted by the fisheries ministry as of Monday.

The minister added that he will continue to pay close attention to the effects of the eruption, given that the 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines led to a poor rice harvest in Japan two years later.

In Tokushima Prefecture, a small fixed fishing net set up on the coast was damaged by the waves, while breeding grounds for seaweed in Miyagi Prefecture and oysters and algae in Mie Prefecture also fell victim.

Further surveys may reveal more damage from the eruption.

Separately, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tuesday that no loss of life or injuries have been reported among the about 40 Japanese nationals living in Tonga.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said Monday that the government was closely communicating with the government of Tonga and related countries and hoping to give “a proper response” to the situation.

On the same day, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent a message to the Tongan government, saying that he is extremely grieved in regards to the eruption and expressed Japan’s eagerness to provide as much support as possible.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)