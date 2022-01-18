Osaka Prefecture is set to report about 6,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday — a record high — as the central government planned to put Tokyo and other prefectures under quasi-emergency measures amid the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

On Monday, Osaka reported 2,549 new cases, an increase of more than fivefold from a week before.

The daily count of new cases in Japan totaled 20,991 on Monday, topping 20,000 for the fourth straight day.

Tokyo confirmed 3,719 new cases on Monday, more than quadrupling the total from a week ago.