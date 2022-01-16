A tsunami caused by a volcanic eruption in Tonga struck Japan’s coast in the early hour of Sunday just minutes after a warning was issued.

A tsunami warning was issued for the Amami and Tokara islands with the possibility of waves reaching 3 meters, while a less severe tsunami advisory was in place for nation’s entire Pacific coast and some areas facing the Sea of Japan.

The arrival of tsunami waves was being confirmed in areas along the coast Tohoku to Okinawa.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)