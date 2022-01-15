  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Tsunami waves measuring 60 centimeters in height were observed by sea-level gauges at the capital of the U.S. territory of American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga, the U.S.-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The tsunami threat continues and sea level fluctuations and strong ocean currents pose hazards along beaches in harbors, the tsunami monitor said in a statement.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
, , ,