Osaka Prefecture will report around 2,800 new coronavirus cases on Friday, Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura said, with the tally topping 2,500 for the first time since Sept. 2.

On Thursday, the nationwide count of new cases was 18,859, exceeding 15,000 for the first time since Sept. 4.

Many prefectures reported record daily numbers, including Okinawa, Hiroshima and Yamaguchi, which are under the government’s quasi-emergency measures.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Thursday confirmed 3,124 cases. Tokyo’s daily tally topped 3,000 for the first time since Sept. 2 last year. The number represented a fivefold increase from a week before.

In Okinawa, the daily count reached 1,817 cases, exceeding the previous record of 1,759 cases marked Saturday. Thursday’s tally was about double the figure from the week before.

Hiroshima posted 805 cases and Yamaguchi reported 218. Niigata, Fukui, Nagano, Shiga, Wakayama, Shimane, Ehime and Nagasaki also reported record case counts.

Aichi Prefecture posted 1,036 cases, topping 1,000 for the first time since Sept. 10 last year.

Across Japan, the number of severely ill patients grew by 20 from Wednesday to 125. There were four new fatalities.

In Chiba Prefecture, a woman in her 90s or over suspected to be infected with the omicron variant has been confirmed dead. The prefecture is conducting genomic analysis of the case.

According to the health ministry, the cumulative number of omicron cases confirmed in Japan had reached 3,155 as of 9 p.m. Wednesday. Of them, 1,771 cases had unknown infection routes.