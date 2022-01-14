Nearly 40% of Japanese support the country’s decision to not send officials to the Beijing Olympics next month, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed.
The survey found that 38.4% of respondents support Japan’s decision, while 25.9% oppose the move and 35.6% answered neither or said they do not know.
With regards to the government’s program to provide benefits worth ¥100,000 to people age 18 or younger as pandemic relief, 59.4% of respondents backed the decision to allow handouts to be paid fully in cash while 28.1% disapproved. Those who said neither or that they do not know accounted for 12.5%.
In the survey, 86.8% said that lawmakers should be obliged to report how they used an allowance of ¥1 million provided every month to cover their documents, communications, transport, lodging and other costs on top of their salary, and 6.8% opposed such an obligation. The proportion of those who said neither or they do not know stood at 6.4%.
The survey was conducted for four days through Monday on 2,000 people aged 18 or over across Japan. Valid responses came from 64.6%.
