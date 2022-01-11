North Korea has once again launched what appears to be a ballistic missile, Japan’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday. The incident comes less than a week after the nuclear-armed country fired off what it claimed was a “hypersonic” weapon.

Seoul also confirmed the launch, saying it was an unidentified projectile and had been fired into the waters between South Korea and Japan.

The missile launch came as six countries, including the United States and Japan, urged North Korea to cease “destabilizing actions” in a joint statement at the United Nations.

The six called for Pyongyang “to refrain from further destabilizing actions … and engage in meaningful dialogue towards our shared goal of complete denuclearization.”

“These actions increase the risk of miscalculation and escalation and pose a significant threat to regional stability,” U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield was quoted as saying, reading the joint statement ahead of a closed-door Security Council meeting on last week’s launch.

“Each missile launch serves not only to advance the DPRK’s own capabilities, but to expand the suite of weapons available for export to its illicit arms clients and dealers around the world,” she added, referring to the North by its official name: the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

North Korea last week said that it successfully tested a new “hypersonic missile,” potentially giving the isolated country another weapon that could evade missile defenses.

That test — the second apparent launch of a hypersonic weapon in just over three months — was expected to give more ammunition to those in Japan pushing for the country to acquire the capability to strike enemy bases.

In recent months, North Korea has tested a range of increasingly powerful new weapons systems in addition to its latest submarine-launched ballistic missile. These have included a long-range cruise missile believed to be capable of delivering a nuclear bomb to Japan, as well as a train-launched weapon and what the North said was a hypersonic gliding vehicle. All are believed to represent progress in Pyongyang’s quest to defeat missile defenses.

The pace of North Korean weapons testing has triggered concern in Tokyo, with top officials — including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida — openly suggesting that Japan should acquire a strike capability.