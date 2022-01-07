Okinawa Prefecture has confirmed more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases Friday, posting another record high after logging 981 cases the previous day, according to a report by the Okinawa Times citing prefectural government sources.

The central government is set to make an official decision Friday to apply COVID-19 pre-emergency measures in the prefectures of Okinawa, Yamaguchi and Hiroshima from Sunday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday.

The declaration of a novel coronavirus pre-emergency state will be the first by Kishida’s administration since it began in October last year.

The pre-emergency measures for the three prefectures, which have been hit by infection surges, are expected to stay in place until the end of January.

“We need to take steps quickly to prevent the spread of infection, given that medical systems may be strained heavily in the near future,” Kishida told reporters.

New cases of COVID-19 in Japan totaled 4,475 on Thursday, exceeding 4,000 for the first time since Sept. 18 last year.

New infections also hit a record high in Yamaguchi Prefecture, at 181, up from 104 the previous day. The tally eclipsed the previous record of 119, set on Aug. 19 last year.

In Tokyo, 641 people newly tested positive for the virus, up from 390 on Wednesday. Osaka Prefecture confirmed 505 new cases, more than double the 244 it recorded Wednesday.

Across the country, the number of COVID-19 patients in a severe condition stood at 64 as of Thursday, up by four from the previous day.

According to the health ministry, the cumulative total of confirmed infections with the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus in Japan had reached 1,480 as of 9 p.m. Wednesday. Of them, 546 people had no recent record of travel abroad, and infection routes were unknown for the group.

The Yamaguchi Prefectural Government said at least 81 of the 181 new cases were in the city of Iwakuni, which hosts U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni.

In addition to the 181 cases, 115 people with links to the base were newly confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus. The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases at the base reached 786, including 540 confirmed since the beginning of last month.

At one medical institution in Iwakuni, 12 people were found to be infected with the virus, leading the Yamaguchi Prefectural Government to recognize the cases as a cluster of infections.