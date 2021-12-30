  • People join hands on Wednesday in front of a building in Kitashinchi, Osaka, where a fatal arson incident took place. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

Osaka – The suspect in a fatal fire at a mental health clinic in Osaka earlier this month died Thursday, police said.

Morio Tanimoto, 61, suspected of murder and arson, remained in critical condition due to carbon monoxide poisoning from the Dec. 17 fire that killed 25 others.

