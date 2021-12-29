A 9-year-old boy was found dead Wednesday morning after an apparent fall from a Tokyo hotel, with police questioning his mother on suspicion of murder.
A police officer found the child lying on the ground on the hotel’s premises in Kabukicho, Shinjuku Ward, after hearing a loud noise at around 7 a.m., the police said.
The officer then saw someone on the emergency stairs on the 23rd floor and found the mother, who is in her 40s, in the corridor of the same floor, the police said.
The mother is believed to have checked into the hotel with the boy and his sister, 7, at around 5:30 a.m., the police said.
