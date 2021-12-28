Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday the government will consider bringing forward COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all people as much as possible.

The government is now seeking to accelerate the rollout of third shots, with health care workers and senior citizens receiving priority to get the shots six months after their second shots, instead of the originally planned eight months.

The health ministry has said it will consider bringing forward booster shots at workplaces and for people other than health care workers and the elderly.

In an interview Tuesday, Kishida also said that shortening the interval for booster shots should be considered for all people.

U.S. vaccine suppliers Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. have said that a third shot will boost antibodies and offer protection against omicron. The health minister approved the two companies’ vaccines to be used for a booster shot.

On Japan-South Korea relations, Kishida urged South Korea to abide by a 2015 bilateral agreement that settled the issue of so-called comfort women “finally and irreversibly” amid frosty ties between Tokyo and Seoul.