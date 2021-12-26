The year-end and New Year’s shopping blitz is lacking steam in Japan due to stalled goods production blamed on shortages of semiconductors and other parts and components.

“A wide range of consumer electronics have been affected” by the parts shortages, an industry analyst said.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 video game console marked cumulative sales of 10 million units in July this year, only about eight months after it was released in November 2020, reaching the milestone faster than any other PlayStation model. But PS5 is now seen selling for over ¥100,000, double its regular price, on online flea markets amid a supply shortage.

Last month, Nintendo Co. lowered the fiscal 2021 sales estimate for its Nintendo Switch game console to 24 million units from 25.5 million units. The current level of production “cannot meet demand,” Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa said, adding that he sees “no signs” of the situation over the semiconductor shortage improving any time soon.

Home-use printers are also in short supply. At retail outlets, many relatively affordable models, with price tags of below ¥40,000, are on back order. This has resulted from “both logistics constraints and semiconductor shortages,” an official of a major printer-maker Seiko Epson Corp. said.

JVCKenwood Corp. has substantially cut production of its mainline car navigation systems.

Major water heater-maker Noritz Corp. has lowered its earnings forecasts for the business year ending this month, due to a delay in the deliveries of some products. Attributing the downward revision to “multiple factors,” such as semiconductor and resin shortages, a Noritz public relations official said, “We’ve never seen such a terrible situation before.”

“Although semiconductor-makers are stepping up efforts to increase production, it will take a while for the situation to improve,” said Eiji Mori, analyst at research company BCN Inc.