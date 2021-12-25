Police on Saturday arrested a serviceman belonging to the U.S. Marine Corps’ Camp Hansen in Okinawa Prefecture for alleged drunken driving.

Cpl. Jarett Michael McMahon, 24, was arrested by the Okinawa Prefectural Police department on suspicion of driving a scooter in Naha at around 12:05 a.m. while under the influence of alcohol.

McMahon said during police questioning that he did not think the level of alcohol remaining in his body was high enough for him to be apprehended, investigative sources said.

The Japanese government called on the U.S. to tighten discipline after a lance corporal at Camp Hansen, where over 200 coronavirus cases have been confirmed, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of drunken driving.