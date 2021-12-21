Japan hanged three death-row inmates on Tuesday, the country’s first executions since December 2019, government sources said.

Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa gave the order for the executions, the sources added. When assuming his post in October, Furukawa said the death penalty cannot be avoided for someone who has committed a heinous crime resulting in serous consequences.

The executions were the first since Dec. 26, 2019, when a Chinese man on death row for the 2003 slaying of a family of four in Fukuoka Prefecture was put to death.