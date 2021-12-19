Japanese actress and singer Sayaka Kanda has died after apparently falling from her room at a hotel in Sapporo, her office said Sunday.

Sayaka Kanda during a rehearsal of the musical ‘My Fair Lady.’ | KYODO

Kanda, 35, was found lying around 1 p.m. Saturday in an outdoor space on the 14th floor of the 22-story hotel where she was staying, and was confirmed dead after being taken to hospital.

Hokkaido Prefectural Police are investigating the case as a probable suicide but have not ruled out foul play.

Kanda, the daughter of actor Masaki Kanda and singer Seiko Matsuda, went into show business in 2001. She was known for her performance as Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of the Disney animation movie “Frozen.”

Kanda married in 2017 but got divorced two years later.

On Saturday, Kanda was scheduled to perform the leading role in the musical “My Fair Lady” in Sapporo, but she did not show up in time for a daytime performance, according to Toho Co., which produces the musical. She participated in a rehearsal on Friday, the company said.

Her management agency posted a message on its website saying that staff members have still been unable to accept the reality of Kanda’s death.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 119 in Japan for immediate assistance. The TELL Lifeline is available for those who need free and anonymous counseling at 03-5774-0992. You can also visit telljp.com. For those in other countries, visit www.suicide.org/international-suicide-hotlines.html for a detailed list of resources and assistance.