Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday asked Pfizer Inc. to bring forward Japan’s contracted supply of coronavirus vaccine, a government official said.

Kishida held phone talks with Albert Bourla, chief executive of the U.S. pharmaceutical company, the official said.

Japan is looking to move up the third round of shots by revising the planned eight-month interval between second jabs and boosters amid fears over the global spread of the omicron variant of the virus.

The government started arrangements Thursday to allow workers and users of elderly care facilities to receive third shots of vaccines six months after their second shots.

The government plans to use U.S. biotechnology startup Moderna Inc.’s vaccine for those who will receive booster shots after a six-month interval. Moderna’s vaccine was approved for use as boosters on Thursday.

This means Moderna’s vaccine will be more commonly used in third shots than Pfizer’s vaccine, which was used more than Moderna’s product for first and second shots. Some people who received Pfizer vaccines for their first two shots could get a Moderna booster.