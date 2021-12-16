Japan’s exports of food and farm products so far in 2021 have reached the government’s annual target of ¥1 trillion for the first time, it was learned Thursday.

According to the Finance Ministry’s preliminary trade statistics released on the day, customs-cleared food exports in November rose 18.5% from a year before to ¥89.9 billion.

When the amount is added to ¥973.4 billion in exports of food items and agriculture, forestry and fishery products in January to October, announced recently by the agriculture ministry, the total reaches ¥1.06 trillion.

In 2006, the government set a target of increasing food exports to ¥1 trillion by 2013. The target was achieved eight years behind schedule.

Export growth was led by robust shipments of beef and alcoholic beverages, such as sake, amid economic recovery in the United States and China.

“The achievement is a result of the government’s concerted efforts,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference.

“By continuing to capture overseas markets, we hope to make the agriculture, forestry and fisheries sectors a growth industry and revitalize regional economies,” he said.

The government now aims to boost food exports further to ¥2 trillion in 2025 and ¥5 trillion in 2030.

It will support the sectors’ efforts to strengthen export capabilities, including expansion of overseas sales channels.

