COVID-19 vaccines appear to have become slightly less effective in preventing severe disease and death as the omicron variants spreads, but they do provide “significant protection,” the World Health Organization said on Tuesday.

The variant first detected in South Africa and Hong Kong last month has now been reported by 77 countries and is probably present in most worldwide, but should not be dismissed as “mild,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

“Omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant,” Tedros told an online briefing. “Even if omicron does cause less severe disease, the sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm unprepared health systems.”

“Evolving evidence suggests a small decline in the effectiveness of vaccines against severe disease and death, and a decline in preventing mild disease or infection,” he said without giving specifics.

Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine has been less effective in South Africa at keeping people infected with the virus out of hospital since the omicron variant emerged last month, a real-world study published on Tuesday showed.

Mike Ryan, WHO’s emergencies director, said that the vaccines are not failing and do provide significant protection against severe disease and death.

A worker sprays disinfectant inside an Asiana Airlines Inc. aircraft at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, on Dec. 9. | BLOOMBERG

“The question is how much protection are the current vaccines that we are using, which are currently life-saving against all the variants, and to what extent do we lose any protection against severe illness and death against omicron. The data is pointing towards there being significant protection.”

Ryan said the peak of this wave of infections remains “a number of weeks” away given the very rapid spread of the omicron variant, which has outpaced the dominant global strain delta.

Vaccine booster shots can play a role in curbing the spread of COVID-19 as long as people most in need of protection also get access to shots, Tedros said.

“It’s a question of prioritization. The order matters. Giving boosters to groups at low risk of severe disease or death simply endangers the lives of those at high risk who are still waiting for their primary doses because of supply constraints.

“On the other hand, giving additional doses to people at high risk can save more lives than giving primary doses to those at low risk,” he said.

Tedros noted that the emergence of omicron had prompted some countries to roll out COVID-19 booster programs for their entire adult populations, even while researchers lack evidence for the efficacy of boosters against this variant.

“WHO is concerned that such programs will repeat the vaccine hoarding we saw this year, and exacerbate inequity,” he said.

Meanwhile, a study released Tuesday in the U.S. showed that the vaccines from Pfizer-BionTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson appear to be significantly less protective against omicron in laboratory testing but that a booster dose likely restores most of the protection.

The study from researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), Harvard and MIT, which has not yet been peer reviewed, tested blood from people who received one of the vaccines against a pseudovirus engineered to resemble the omicron variant.

The researchers found “low to absent” antibody neutralization of the variant from the regular regimens of all three vaccines — two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines or one of J&J’s single-dose vaccine. But the blood from recent recipients of an additional booster dose exhibited potent neutralization of the variant, the study found.

The scientists also suggested that omicron is more infectious than previous variants of concern — about twice as transmissible as the currently dominant delta variant, which may soon be overtaken by omicron.

The results are in line with other studies recently published. Researchers at the University of Oxford said on Monday that they found the two-dose Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccine regimens do not induce enough neutralizing antibodies against the new variant.

BioNTech and Pfizer said last week that a three-shot course of their COVID-19 vaccine was able to neutralize the omicron variant in a laboratory test but that two doses resulted in significantly lower neutralizing antibodies.

Moderna and J&J have yet to release any of their own data about how the vaccines perform against the new variant. J&J declined to comment on the new study and Moderna did not respond to request for comment.