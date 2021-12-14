Indonesia issued a tsunami warning after an earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck its region of East Nusa Tenggara, the meteorological department said.
The U.S.-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said tsunami waves were possible for coasts within 1,000 k.m. of the epicenter. The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake posed no tsunami threat to Japan.
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre estimated the magnitude at 7.7, placing it at a depth of 5 k.m.
