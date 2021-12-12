Japan’s public broadcaster finally started airing an Olympic curling qualification event in the Netherlands on Saturday, about a week after it began, after a Dutch sex toy firm sponsoring the competition agreed to conceal its logo on the ice.

A sheet bearing the message “# equality for all” now covers the logo of EasyToys, removing a regulatory bottleneck preventing NHK from showing the event.

The broadcaster had feared that displaying the company’s name may have violated its own programming guidelines urging modesty and consideration for influence on young viewers.

The issue has also prevented a U.S. broadcaster from airing the event, with USA Curling tweeting earlier this month that NBC was unable to show the Americans’ opening-round match “Due to an unforeseen sponsorship conflict with the local organizing committee in Leeuwarden” in the Netherlands.

Following NHK’s initial decision not to air the competition, an official said the company would “work with the World Curling Federation so we can start broadcasting as soon as possible.”

The event will last until Dec. 18.