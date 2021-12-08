An Air Self-Defense Force F-35A state-of-the-art stealth fighter of made an emergency landing at Hakodate Airport in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido around 12:18 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Defense Ministry.

The ASDF is looking into details of the incident, suspecting that there was a problem with the body of the fighter, which has been dispatched to the ASDF’s Misawa Air Base in Aomori Prefecture.

Hakodate Airport temporarily closed its runway due to the emergency landing, according to the airport office. The runway was reopened for use around 12:30 p.m., but some flights were delayed.

The F-35A was moved from the runway to the airport’s aircraft parking apron.

In April 2019, an F-35A from the same base crashed into the Pacific Ocean during a training flight.