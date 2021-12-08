Business sentiment among workers with jobs sensitive to economic trends in Japan rose in November for the third straight month, as confidence among eateries climbed to a record high after the latest coronavirus state of emergency was lifted, government data showed Wednesday.

Compared with three months earlier among “economy watchers,” such as taxi drivers and restaurant staff, the diffusion index of confidence in current conditions edged up 0.8 point from October to 56.3, according to the Cabinet Office.

The reading compared with a gain of 13.4 points in October, the biggest monthly improvement since June last year, as a monthslong state of emergency was fully lifted on Oct. 1. Under the state of emergency, people were requested to stay at home and restaurants were asked to close early.

A reading above 50 indicates that more respondents feel conditions are improving rather than worsening. The office polled 2,050 workers from Nov. 25 to Nov. 30, out of which 1,828, or 89.2%, responded.

The office upgraded its assessment of the economy for the third consecutive month, saying, “The economy is picking up though concerns remain over the coronavirus pandemic.”

In the previous month, the office said the economy was recovering “gradually.”

Sentiment among eateries improved for the third month in a row, with the diffusion index hitting 68.2, up 3.1 points and marking the highest level since comparable data became available in 2002.

Confidence among retailers fell 0.4 point to 53.7, down for the first time in three months, as some people apparently went out to eat rather than shop in supermarkets and cook at home, a Cabinet Office official said, while noting the figure was still above the boom-or-bust line.

Looking ahead, the diffusion index gauging business sentiment in the coming months fell 4.1 points from the previous month to 53.4, down for the first time in three months.