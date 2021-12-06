  • Quarantine support members on an international flight arrival floor at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Dec. 1 | AFP-JIJI
  • KYODO, staff report

Japan has confirmed its third case of the omicron COVID-19 variant, government sources said Monday.

The case was of a male who arrived at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Dec. 1 and had a record of staying in Italy. The country’s third omicron case comes after two earlier infections were confirmed during screening Narita Airport, which also serves the capital.

