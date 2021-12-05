Japan has decided to accept a request by the United States to pay more for hosting its military forces from fiscal 2022, diplomatic sources said Sunday.
The two countries held working-level negotiations in Washington from late November through early this month.
Japan is expected to reach an agreement on the increase with the United States before Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet decides on a draft budget for the fiscal year starting in April later this month, the sources said.
