The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 19 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, up by three from a week before and the 23rd straight day below 30.

The seven-day average of new cases was 14.7, down from 15.7 a week before.

There were no new deaths among COVID-19 patients in Tokyo while the number of severely ill patients counted under the metropolitan government’s criteria remained static.

Saturday was also the 49th straight day below 50 cases in the capital.

On Friday, a total of 145 people tested positive for the coronavirus across Japan, with one new death reported among COVID-19 patients.

The number of patients with severe symptoms fell by six from the previous day to 32.