The government is considering obliging railway operators nationwide to install security cameras in newly built trains following a knife attack inside a Tokyo train in October, transport ministry officials said Friday.

The ministry will study revising an ordinance on disaster prevention measures that instructs operators to take safety steps against fire but currently contains no requirements on security cameras.

The move comes after the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism exchanged views on security measures with major railway operators including the Japan Railways group.

During the Oct. 31 attack on a Keio Line limited express train in Tokyo, passengers pushed emergency buttons at several locations inside the train but crew were unable to communicate with them to learn of the situation. Since there were also no security cameras, they were unable to properly grasp what was taking place.

In addition, when a passenger operated an emergency lever to make the train come to a stop at the next station, it ended up halting at a point slightly behind the proper stopping position, leaving some doors closed and prompting many passengers to escape by climbing out of train windows onto the platform.

The transport ministry and railway operators are also studying how to deal with emergency buttons and emergency levers when an urgent situation occurs, the officials said.

In the Oct. 31 attack on the limited express, a 72-year-old man was seriously hurt after allegedly being stabbed by 25-year-old Kyota Hattori. The suspect also allegedly ignited a fire inside the train.

The incident followed another knife attack in August this year when a man injured 10 passengers on an Odakyu Electric Railway commuter train in the capital.

