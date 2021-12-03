Major Japanese air carriers Japan Airlines (JAL) and All Nippon Airways (ANA ) said they will resume accepting new bookings for inbound flights to Japan from Saturday, NHK reported Friday.

The move comes after the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism retracted its earlier decision on Thursday to halt all new reservations arriving Japan, including those of Japanese nationals. The reversal is part of a series of snap decisions by the government as they try to address the potential threat of the omicron variant.

The present number of arrivals will remain at 3,500 per day.