The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 14 new COVID-19 cases Friday, down by five from a week before and the 22nd straight day below 30.

The seven-day average of new cases was 14.3, down from 15.7 a week before.

There was one new death among COVID-19 patients in Tokyo. The number of severely ill patients counted under the metropolitan government’s criteria decreased from Thursday by two.

The health ministry said Friday that the number of patients with severe symptoms nationwide fell by six from the previous day to 32.

On Thursday, Japan confirmed 127 new COVID-19 cases and one death among infected people.

No new infection cases were reported in 28 of the country’s 47 prefectures.

Yamagata Prefecture, northeastern Japan, reported 15 new cases, including 13 kids at a nursery school in Tendo. Thursday’s cases brought the number of infections at the nursery school to 22.