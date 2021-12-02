Tokyo confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with the daily count staying below 30 for the 21st straight day.

Thursday’s figure was down by 16 from a week before. The seven-day average of new cases came to 15.0, compared to 15.3 a week before.

The number of severely ill patients remained the same as Wednesday at four, while no death from COVID-19 was reported on Thursday.

Japan confirmed 121 new COVID-19 cases and one fresh death on Wednesday.

No new infection cases were reported in 26 of the country’s 47 prefectures on Wednesday. Across the country, there were 43 patients with severe symptoms, an increase of two from Tuesday.