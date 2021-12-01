  • A notice about COVID-19 safety measures amid the spread of the new omicron variant is pictured next to closed doors at a departure hall of Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture on Tuesday. | REUTERS
Japan will ban all foreign inbound travelers — including temporary or permanent residents — from South Africa and nine nearby countries beginning Thursday amid the growing spread of the omicron variant, the government said Wednesday.

The central government on Tuesday banned foreign travelers from every country in the world, but the plan didn’t include foreign residents, their spouses or children. However, those restrictions were set to be further tightened Wednesday following pressure from lawmakers.

