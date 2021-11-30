Railway operators and police in Japan are ramping up patrols and exercises after an attack on a train in Tokyo a month ago.

Train and bus operators are finding difficulties implementing effective measures to prevent indiscriminate attacks targeting passengers or crew members. One expert said that it is difficult to take “large-scale measures, such as baggage inspections.”

The incident a month ago, which occurred on a train on the Keio Line of railway operator Keio Corp. while it was traveling in Chofu, Tokyo, injured 17 passengers. One of the victims, a 72-year-old man, had been in critical condition temporarily after being stabbed in the chest.

In the Oct. 31 attack, the 25-year-old suspect, Kyota Hattori, also released oil on the train and set it alight. He was arrested on the spot on suspicion of attempted murder and was served a fresh arrest warrant Nov. 22 for alleged arson.

Officers from Fukagawa Police Station of Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department in Koto Ward in the capital were seen standing in Tokyo Metro Co.’s Monzen-nakacho Station on Friday, watching over passengers bustling past ticket gates.

After the Keio train incident, the police station has been dispatching uniformed officers to train stations in areas under its jurisdiction to present a visible presence of security.

“I’m often out with my kids, so the police measure makes me feel secure,” a woman in her 30s said.

The MPD instructed related sections Nov. 1 to conduct joint exercises with railway firms to deal with possible train attacks. So far, exercises for apprehending an attacker armed with a knife or evacuating passengers in the event of such an attack have been conducted with Tobu Railway Co. and Odakyu Bus Co., a unit of Odakyu Electric Railway Co.

Keio Corp. has set up a special division aimed at bolstering in-train security while boosting patrols by staff employees at all of its train stations.

Many railway operators are planning to equip their train cars with security cameras to detect in-car incidents in real time and enable swift response in cooperation with police and other authorities.

“One issue is that the locations of emergency buttons and other in-train safety equipment differ from one train operator to another,” Seiji Abe, professor of transport policy at Kansai University, said.

He called for the emergency button locations to be unified to make it easier for passengers to respond to emergencies. Abe also stressed the importance of people being well informed about how to use the buttons.