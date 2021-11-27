Nearly 30% of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients had lasting effects after contracting the disease, a survey by Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward found, showing that even asymptomatic patients can struggle with the disease over a long period of time.
About 4% of people who had aftereffects suffered from them for as long as a year after infection, according to the survey.
Doctors have warned the public over lasting symptoms, known as long-COVID, and young people and women have been shown to be particularly susceptible.
The survey is based on an April questionnaire of about 3,700 residents. |t showed that 48.1% of COVID-19 patients suffered from aftereffects, including 54.3% of women and 41.9% of men.
The share of those who experienced aftereffects stood at 27.5% for people who were asymptomatic while infected, 61.3% for those with minor symptoms, 61.2% for those with moderate symptoms and 73.7% for those with severe symptoms.
Over half of former COVID-19 patients with underlying conditions suffered from general malaise, while over half of those without underlying conditions suffered from smell and taste disorder.
The survey also revealed that 67.7% of men suffered from aftereffects a month after testing positive for the coronavirus. The share of men suffering from aftereffects stood at 22.2% after half a year and 3.6% after a year.
For women, 64.4% had aftereffects after a month, 19.3% after half a year and 3.5% after a year.
Smell disorder was the most common symptom experienced for over three months that affected everyday life, with nearly 40% of 346 respondents, followed by general malaise at 28%, taste disorder at 21.7%, difficulty concentrating at 20.5% and sleep disorder at 18.5%.
Smell disorder was common among people in their 20s to 40s, while general malaise was common among people in their 50s and women in their 70s and 80s.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.