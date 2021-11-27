Nearly 30% of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients had lasting effects after contracting the disease, a survey by Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward found, showing that even asymptomatic patients can struggle with the disease over a long period of time.

About 4% of people who had aftereffects suffered from them for as long as a year after infection, according to the survey.

Doctors have warned the public over lasting symptoms, known as long-COVID, and young people and women have been shown to be particularly susceptible.

The survey is based on an April questionnaire of about 3,700 residents. |t showed that 48.1% of COVID-19 patients suffered from aftereffects, including 54.3% of women and 41.9% of men.

The share of those who experienced aftereffects stood at 27.5% for people who were asymptomatic while infected, 61.3% for those with minor symptoms, 61.2% for those with moderate symptoms and 73.7% for those with severe symptoms.

Over half of former COVID-19 patients with underlying conditions suffered from general malaise, while over half of those without underlying conditions suffered from smell and taste disorder.

The survey also revealed that 67.7% of men suffered from aftereffects a month after testing positive for the coronavirus. The share of men suffering from aftereffects stood at 22.2% after half a year and 3.6% after a year.

For women, 64.4% had aftereffects after a month, 19.3% after half a year and 3.5% after a year.

Smell disorder was the most common symptom experienced for over three months that affected everyday life, with nearly 40% of 346 respondents, followed by general malaise at 28%, taste disorder at 21.7%, difficulty concentrating at 20.5% and sleep disorder at 18.5%.

Smell disorder was common among people in their 20s to 40s, while general malaise was common among people in their 50s and women in their 70s and 80s.