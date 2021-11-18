Kei Komuro, the husband of Mako Komuro, a former princess, has paid about ¥4 million to his mother’s ex-fiance to settle a financial dispute that had overshadowed the Komuro’s marriage, the former fiance’s representative said Thursday.

A total of ¥4,093,000, the same amount the ex-fiance paid to the Komuro family to support them, was transferred Monday to a bank account designated by the former fiance, according to a magazine reporter representing him.

Kei Komuro, 30, and his mother’s former fiance agreed to settle the dispute when they met Friday evening in Tokyo, the husband’s lawyer explained.

On Sunday, Mako Komuro, a 30-year-old niece of Emperor Naruhito, and Kei Komuro arrived in New York to start a new life in the city, where the husband works as a law clerk at a legal firm.

The couple tied the knot on Oct. 26 following a yearslong postponement amid public discontent over the financial dispute involving Komuro’s mother.

In an unprecedented case for an imperial marriage, the former princess skipped the usual traditional rites and declined to receive a lump-sum payment of about ¥150 million of taxpayers’ money.

She has been diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress disorder caused by what she has described as the abuse directed at the couple and their families, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Kei Komuro and his wife, former Princess Mako, leave Haneda Airport for New York on Sunday. | KYODO