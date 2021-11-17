Starbucks Coffee Japan Ltd. said Wednesday that it will begin offering takeaway drinks in rental cups in central Tokyo on a trial basis from Monday.
The initiative, to be tested in 10 stores in the Marunouchi district of the capital until the end of May 2022, is aimed at reducing the use of disposable cups.
The coffee chain will require customers to return the rental cups within three days, including the day of purchase, after which the cups will be washed and reused.
The cups are made of stainless steel, which has high thermal insulation, and come with lids to make them easy to carry around. Customers can order any drink with a rental cup.
The coffee chain will use the Line free messaging app to manage the cup rentals. It will outsource the washing process.
It plans to determine whether to fully introduce the rental cup program after examining the results of the trial.
