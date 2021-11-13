The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan has said that it will hold an election on Nov. 30 to choose its new leader to succeed outgoing party head Yukio Edano.

CDP lawmakers approved Edano’s resignation on Friday. He stepped down after the party’s seats in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, fell to 96 from 110 in the Oct. 31 election.

Speaking at a general meeting of CDP lawmakers, Edano apologized for the loss of Lower House seats, attributing it to his own lack of ability to manage internal affairs and guide the party through the election.

Critics say Edano’s pursuit of an alliance with other opposition parties led to the defeat in the election.

“Under a new leader, we’ll take power and create a society that we aim for,” he said.

Lower House member Hiroshi Ogushi, 56, and Junya Ogawa, 50, former parliamentary vice internal affairs minister, have expressed an eagerness to run in the party’s leadership election. Other possible candidates include party policy chief Kenta Izumi, 47, and Chinami Nishimura, 54, former state health minister.