The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 22 new infection cases Friday, declining by three from a week before.

In the capital, the seven-day average of new infection cases came to 25.1, up from 19.4 a week earlier.

The number of patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria dropped by one from Thursday to eight. No death was reported among those infected.

The health ministry said Friday that the number of patients with severe symptoms nationwide decreased by five from the previous day to 87.

Japan reported 216 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths on Thursday.

The western prefecture of Osaka reported 64 new infection cases.