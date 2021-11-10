The government plans to make antigen and PCR tests for the coronavirus free for people without symptoms, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The measure will be included in a package due to be released Friday, the sources said.

PCR tests are already free for people with symptoms such as fever, as well as those who have had close contact with a COVID-19 patient at the discretion of doctors and public health workers. In addition, a limited number of municipalities have offered free tests for asymptomatic people.

Many people weren’t able to take even paid tests this summer amid the country’s fifth wave of infections and experts have expressed concerns that the number of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients may have increased due to a lack of tests.

The government plans to make testing kits available at convenience stores, drugstores and elsewhere free of charge should there be a resurgence of cases, according to the sources.