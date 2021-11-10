The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, unchanged from a week before.

The number of severely ill patients recognized under the capital’s own criteria was flat from a day before at 10. No deaths were confirmed among patients.

The seven-day average of new infection cases was 23.1, up from 20.3 a week earlier.

The health ministry said Wednesday the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients nationwide has fallen to 96, down three from the previous day, when the number stood below 100 for the first time since Aug. 4.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms peaked at 2,223 on Sept. 4 amid the fifth wave of infections in the country, straining medical care systems.

Across Japan on Tuesday, there were 204 new infection cases and three new deaths.