The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, unchanged from a week before.
The number of severely ill patients recognized under the capital’s own criteria was flat from a day before at 10. No deaths were confirmed among patients.
The seven-day average of new infection cases was 23.1, up from 20.3 a week earlier.
The health ministry said Wednesday the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients nationwide has fallen to 96, down three from the previous day, when the number stood below 100 for the first time since Aug. 4.
The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms peaked at 2,223 on Sept. 4 amid the fifth wave of infections in the country, straining medical care systems.
Across Japan on Tuesday, there were 204 new infection cases and three new deaths.
