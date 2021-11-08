Mazda Motor Corp. began accepting reservations for its mainstay CX-5 sport utility vehicle following a major facelift aimed at maintaining steady sales.

The remodeled CX-5 will go on sale in Japan in early December with suggested retail prices ranging from ¥2,678,500 to ¥4,075,500. The automaker did not disclose a sales target.

The changes include a revamped shock-absorbing structure to reduce driver fatigue and a redesigned cargo area that will make it easier to load and remove luggage, it said.

The vehicle will be available in two special models — Field Journey, using waterproof materials in the cargo area, and Sports Appearance, with black interior and exterior accents.

The CX-5 is Mazda’s core model, accounting for 29% of its global sales in 2020. The upgraded SUV will be launched in the United States this winter and in Europe early next year.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)