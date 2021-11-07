The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 21 new infections Sunday, down by one from a week earlier as the daily tally remained below 30 for the 11th consecutive day.

The seven-day average of new cases, meanwhile, stood at 20.1 in Tokyo, down from 24.6 a week before.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s standards was unchanged from Saturday at 12. No deaths were reported among the infected.

The health ministry said Sunday that the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients nationwide remained unchanged from the previous day at 100. Japan logged 241 new coronavirus infection cases and two fatalities Saturday, with Osaka Prefecture making 39 of the new infections.