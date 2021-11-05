The government said Friday that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida could possibly visit the United States for a meeting with President Joe Biden before the end of the year.

“We are seeking to make arrangements so that the summit meeting will be realized as soon as possible, including within this year,” Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said at a regular news conference.

But not decision has been made on the timing, he said.

Kishida, who became prime minister a month ago, had a brief conversation with Biden on the sidelines of the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, during which the two agreed to enhance the bilateral alliance and closely cooperate toward a free and open Indo-Pacific amid China’s assertiveness in the region.

It was Kishida’s first in-person meeting with Biden as Japanese leader. They held phone talks after Kishida was elected prime minister by parliament on Oct. 4.

Kishida said after the meeting that he agreed with Biden to meet again at the earliest date possible to have more “thorough” discussions.