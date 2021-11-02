Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Tuesday up to $10 billion in additional funds over five years to assist Asia along the path to zero carbon emissions.

“Japan will press onward to undertake efforts toward net zero emissions in Asia, the engine of global economic growth,” Kishida said in his speech at the leaders’ session of the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

Kishida also said Japan would double to $14.8 billion its assistance to help other countries adapt to climate change and prevent disasters.