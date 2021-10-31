About half of parents in Japan with children below the age of 12 plan to take a wait-and-see stance when it comes to getting there children vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a survey by Nomura Research Institute Ltd.

The survey found that of the 1,953 parents questioned, 53.5 % wanted to wait a while and see how the vaccination process goes for children age 12 and under before deciding to inoculate their own children.

Meanwhile, 12.9 % said they want their children to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

A total of 33.6 % said they are somewhat reluctant or do not want to have their children inoculated.

The survey also showed that of 1,137 parents with children age 12 and older who are already eligible for vaccination, 24.0 % said their children have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses and 25.5 % have received one dose.

Of the respondents who have yet to allow their children to be inoculated against COVID-19, with multiple answers allowed, 60% voiced concerns over side effects or the safety of the vaccines.

Of all respondents, 93.0 % are worried that their families may be required to self-isolate at home after infection or suspected infection.

The online survey covered a total of 3,090 parents living in urban areas central on Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka between Sept. 28 and Sept. 30.