At least 15 people were injured on Sunday after a man wielding a knife went on a rampage aboard a Keio Line train in Tokyo, reports said. The man, who reportedly also set a fire aboard the train, was later taken into custody by police.

It was unclear how many injuries were caused by the stabbing, the fire or due to passengers rushing to flee.

The incident, which was reported at about 8 p.m., occurred on a train running near Kokuryo Station in the city of Chofu in Tokyo, NHK reported.

According to investigators, the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, has been placed under arrest on suspicion of attempted murder.

At least one man in his 60s is in critical condition, according to the reports.

According to the Tokyo Fire Department, the man is believed to have sprayed hydrochloric acid inside the first and second cars of the train and set them on fire, the Yomiuri Shimbun said.

Video footage posted to Twitter showed more than a dozen people fleeing from a burning train car and huddling in a corner of the carriage.

“Stop the car. I’ll get off,” one of the passengers could be heard saying as the train arrived at a station.

Another video posted to Twitter showed passengers exiting the train from the windows, with the train car's door's still shut.