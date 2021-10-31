The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 22 new coronavirus cases Sunday, up by three from a week earlier and below 50 for the 15th consecutive day.

The seven-day moving average of daily new cases in the capital stood at 24.6, down from 31.3 the previous week.

No new fatalities were confirmed in Tokyo among infected people, while the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients, counted under the metropolitan government's criteria, remained unchanged from the previous day at 14.

The number of infections reported in October totaled 2,176, declining from 31,929 in September and 129,193 in August at the peak of the fifth wave.

The health ministry said Sunday the nationwide number of severely ill COVID-19 patients was down by 10 from the previous day at 124.

Japan confirmed 287 new cases of coronavirus infection and seven new fatal cases Saturday.

In Osaka Prefecture, 49 people tested positive for the virus, rising week on week for the third straight day.