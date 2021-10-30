U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai will travel to Tokyo, Seoul and New Delhi in the latter half of November to enhance trade and economic relationships, her office said Friday.

It will be Tai’s first visit to Japan since assuming her position earlier this year.

During her trip to Asia, she will meet with government officials and stakeholders to “discuss the enduring U.S. commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and to strengthen trade and economic relationships with key allies and partners,” the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said in a press release.

Tai will arrive in Tokyo on Nov. 15, travel to Seoul on Nov. 18, and land on India on Nov. 22. She will return to Washington on Nov. 24, according to the office.

In Tokyo, Tai is expected to hold talks with Japanese government officials, including the foreign minister and the trade minister. They hope to reaffirm the importance of Japan and the United States working in lockstep to oppose China’s infringements on intellectual property rights and unfair trade practices such as subsidies to state-owned enterprises, sources said.

Tai and the Japanese officials are also expected to exchange views on alleged forced labor in China’s far-west Xinjiang region.

In addition, they plan to review progress in the implementation of the Japan-U.S. trade agreement and digital trade accord that came into force in January.

Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi, who was sworn in earlier this month, will also travel with Tai. Tai is the first Asian American and first woman of color to lead the USTR office.