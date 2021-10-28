Tokyo confirmed 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with the daily tally staying below 50 for the 12th consecutive day.

Thursday’s figure is down by 15 from a week earlier. The seven-day case average of daily figures stood at 25.7, down from 43.6 a week earlier.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government also reported three new fatalities, while the number of severely ill patients under its criteria fell by one from the previous day to 15.

Amid steady decline in COVID-19 cases across the country, the government is set to ease restrictions on attendance at large-scale events, such as sports games and concerts, from next week.

Currently the maximum number of spectators allowed at such events is limited to 10,000 or 50% of venue capacity. The government will lift Monday the 10,000 cap imposed in Tokyo and 26 prefectures, while maintaining the 50% limit, government sources have said.

On Wednesday, 312 new cases were confirmed across the nation, along with seven deaths among infected people.

The number of people severely ill with the coronavirus in the country fell by 13 from the previous day to 184.