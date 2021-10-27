Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, apologized on Tuesday for LDP Vice President Taro Aso’s recent gaffe on global warming.

Global warming is “not all bad,” as it has made rice grown in Hokkaido more delicious, Aso claimed during a stump speech in Otaru in the northernmost prefecture on Monday.

The remark in question was “inappropriate,” Kishida said on television. “I’m sorry about that.”

“The taste of rice becomes better through tireless efforts by the people involved, such as cultivar improvement,” the prime minister said.

Kishida also said climate change is a major global challenge that could lead to natural disasters and affect farm products.

Meanwhile, the Hokkaido chapter of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan submitted a written protest on Tuesday, saying that Aso’s remark trampled on long-standing efforts by farmers and that the taste of Hokkaido rice is irrelevant to global warming.